'Acceler8 Wasatch' conference shows off Ogden-area aerospace industries

OGDEN, Utah — The Acceler8 Wasatch conference brings together Utah innovators and businesses focused on technology and aviation.

Colonel Michelle "Mickey" Artolachipe highlighted the significant civilian workforce at Hill Air Force Base and its impact on local employment, which supports numerous private companies.

Wade Melling, from a Cedar City company called Duct-Aid, discussed his company's unique medical-grade duct tape. They package it in easy-to-use first aid kits, which allow the use of duct tape in a product that is healthy for human skin. Duct-Aid hopes to find new customers, perhaps in the military.

Rich Holloman is an aspiring entrepreneur working on developing cost-efficient passenger aircraft with vertical takeoff capabilities, aiming to improve aerial mobility in places where transportation on the ground may be difficult. For him, the conference is about networking with potential partners and investors.

Richard Manufacturing is a long-established contractor in North Ogden. They are expanding, currently hiring for skilled positions in aerospace. The third day of the conference includes time for job seekers.

At the outset of the conference, Colonel Artolochipe emphasized Utah's exceptional support for initiatives at Hill Air Force Base. After 13 postings over her career, her experience in Ogden has inspired her choice after retirement.

"I love it here so much that actually, when I retire in exactly two weeks from today, I'm planning on staying here," she said to a round of applause from the large crowd.