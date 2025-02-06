Alex Whittingham is back in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs

SALT LAKE CITY — It's another year, and another Super Bowl for Alex Whittingham.

The former Brighton Bengal and Utah Ute will coach in his fifth Super Bowl this Sunday as a defensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's already won three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs, and he's now going after a fourth right on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's unheard of," said Whittingham. "I'm trying to appreciate it. It's all happening so fast you just enjoy it while you can."

There is a lot of work to be done during the two-week lead-up to the game, but the Friday of Super Bowl week is a special day for Alex.

Friday is when the families get to come," said Whittingham. "My wife and my two daughters will be joining me, and my mom and dad will be down, and my in-laws, it's so fun to have a group of people that you love here on site."

Alex is the son of University of Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. He's had an amazing career coaching the Utes, but after a difficult 5-7 season, Kyle pondered retirement. Still, after talking to his family he decided to return as Utah's head coach this year.

"I definitely let him know that I feel like he has more in him," said Whittingham on his dad. "I talk to coaches in the NFL every week, they come up to me and half good things to say about him, and that really is special to me to be able to see that, and I know that he has good things ahead of him."

As for Alex his career in the NFL is on the rise after making his fifth trip to the Super Bowl.

"It's been a heck of a run," said Whittingham. "You don't want to look too far ahead. I love working for coach Andy Reid. The NFL is special. I enjoy my time here so much that I don't really look past day-to-day. I'm loving it."