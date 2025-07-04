Provo Food Truck seeking to answer July 4th's greatest mystery: hot dogs or hamburgers?

PROVO, Utah — It’s always a Fourth of July debate. When it’s time to eat, which holiday favorite do you go with, hot dogs or hamburgers?

“Well, they're fresh. We don't do any frozen, and then we do a seasoning,” said Terrie Gavin of Gavin Concessions.

Terrie isn’t shy about letting you know explaining why she thinks the hamburgers and hot dogs she and her husband Kip offer from their food truck are a cut above the rest.

Tbhis is their fourth year in Provo for the 4th of July and she said it’s still a guessing game for her when it comes to whether a customer is going to go with a dog or a burger.

“I don't know the difference if they're gonna order a hot dog or a hamburger. I mean, you can hear them because you're at the window, and they'll look at the menu and then they'll say, okay, I want a hot dog,” said

And while Terrie says she’s confident they’ll sell out both hot dogs and hamburgers over the holiday weekend, people we talked with tended to lean toward burgers on the Fourth over the hot dog.

“My family has always cooked hamburgers throughout barbecued throughout my whole life

For the Fourth of July, it’s the way to go,” said Bryce Tietjen of Spanish Fork.

Carly Francis of Mapleton blamed her 4th of July food choice on a close relative.

“My uncle doesn’t like hot dogs,” said Francis. “He just thinks it’s fake meat, so that’s why we mostly do hamburgers.”

Whatever the customer’s preference of all the vendors at this year’s Freedom Days, the Gavin’s have the market cornered on hamburgers and hot dogs, since no one else is offering both 4th of July favorites.

“That’s exciting, so you know that you're gonna do good business,” said Gavin. “You say it’s America’s food; it really is, so that's what

For the record, Terrie Gavin added she expects a 50-50 split in sales. She believes they’ll move about the same number of hot dogs and burgers at 250 to 300 over the course of the weekend.