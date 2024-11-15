Alpine man charged with crimes related to January 6 assaults

SALT LAKE CITY — An Alpine man has become the latest Utahn charged with assaulting police during the riots at the U.S. capitol.

Daniel Van Oak is charged with eight counts of assault in total.

Prosecutors allege that he pushed through a police line, later pulling a baton from an officer.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials asked for the public's help finding the suspect, called #BundleBrawler.

Those tips led to Oaks and photos from his special media showing him at the capitol on January 6, 2021, where a video was found with Oaks discussing taking the baton.