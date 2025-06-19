Arturo Gamboa to remain in jail after SLCo District Attorney granted 3-day extension

SALT LAKE CITY — The man arrested and facing possible murder charges connected to the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander during Saturday's protest march will remain behind bars for a few more days.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced his office had requested and received a 3-day extension to detain Gamboa, who would have been released from jail Thursday had the request not been granted.

Gill said the extension was needed because the office had not received a formal screening of the evidence associated with the murder charge. The formal screening of the evidence is scheduled for Friday.

Video shows Salt Lake City protest shooting suspect meeting peacekeeper:

"Detectives continue to interview witnesses and involved parties, as well as review voluminous amounts of surveillance and amateur footage of the incident. This extension will allow the police to present their evidence at a formal screening scheduled for this Friday and allow the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office sufficient time to review, analyze, and make an informed decision to any allegations of criminal wrongdoing,” said Gill.

New video of Salt Lake City protest shooting appears to contradict police:

Gamboa was arrested without firing a shot after he was seen carrying an AR-15 rifle during the march. An event volunteer assigned to be a "peacekeeper" during the protest fired at Gamboa, wounding him and striking fashion designer Afa Ah Loo, who later died of his injuries.

Since his arrest after the shooting, Gamboa has been held at the Salt Lake County Jail. The extension will allow him to be held without bail until 5 p.m. on Monday.

“I ask for everyone’s patience. When a person loses their life, we are all impacted as a community," Gill added. "It is critical that we are thorough, accurate, and faithful to the truth. Arthur Afa Ah Loo’s family and our community of citizens deserve no less.”

