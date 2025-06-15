1 person critically injured in Salt Lake City protest march shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured Saturday following a shooting that occurred as protesters marched through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City following a "No Kings" protest.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man described as a person of interest has been taken into custody by police.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. as the march approached 200 South and State Street. At that point, people began running, and police were seen with their guns drawn as they approached a man standing next to a building.

According to FOX 13 News crews on the scene, the man who was taken into custody had blood on his hands. After being handcuffed, the unidentified man was put into an ambulance with unspecified injuries.

Salt Lake City Police say they are investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the demonstrations.

Over 10,000 people were taking part in the march, which capped a day full of protests across the state. Police said no disturbances were reported at any of the events before the issue in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening.

