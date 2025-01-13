Assistant principal takes reins at West High School in Salt Lake City as questions remain

SALT LAKE CITY — West High School's head principal is away from the job at this time, but the district is remaining tight-lipped regarding his absence.

After tips of Principal Jared Wright being placed on leave, FOX 13 News reached out to the Salt Lake City School District for answers.

A district spokesperson said Monday that there is a "personnel issue," and they could not provide any further details on the matter. However, they said Assistant Principal Wayne Culley is serving as the acting principal and added in the email that "West High is in good hands."

It's still not confirmed whether Wright's absence is temporary or permanent, voluntary or mandatory, nor the reason behind it.