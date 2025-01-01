Avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon kills one person in second fatality this winter

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews have retrieved the remains of a person killed by an avalanche on New Year's Eve at Silver Fork in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Officials confirm a 54-year-old man was traveling in Silver Fork when he was killed in an avalanche Tuesday. A skier from another party noticed the recent avalanche and reported the incident to Alta Central.

Crews eventually found the deeply buried victim with an avalanche transceiver.

An Avalanche Warning was issued by the Utah Avalanche Center for the mountains of northern Utah from Friday through Tuesday. The avalanche danger was rated as HIGH.

While the incident remains under investigation, officials believe the person was caught in the avalanche Tuesday morning. He was traveling alone.

This is the second avalanche fatality in Utah this winter.