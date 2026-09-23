Bear cub rescued after being found near Heber City Airport

HEBER CITY, Utah — A lone bear cub was safely rescued after being found near the Heber City Airport on Wednesday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

The cub appeared "lost and confused," the sheriff's office said in a social media post, but the bear's mother was unable to be located.

Ephraim residents receive morning jolt from wayward bear in video below:

Bear in Ephraim

Deputies and officers with animal control and the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources captured the cub without injuries, and "is now in good hands."

Officials said the bear cub's situation is being evaluated.

Black bear found, relocated after seen roaming Provo neighborhood:

Bear in Provo

Over the summer, several bears were found in residential neighborhoods as they searched for food during Utah's ongoing drought. Oftentimes, those bears were euthanized due to a variety of issues, including the ability to care for the animals.