Billy Joel fully cancels Utah concert over health concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — He won't be singing us a song anytime soon. Billy Joel has canceled the Utah stop of his tour following concerns for his health.

The legendary pop superstar announced on social media Friday that he will be canceling all scheduled concerts, including the one set for Rice-Eccles Stadium on May 22, 2026, following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

Joel was originally scheduled to join Sting in Salt Lake City on Friday night, only to delay that show for a year due to a recent surgery.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus occurs when excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain's ventricles. Joel's announcement added that his condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.

Under a doctor's instructions, Joel is now undergoing specific physical therapy.

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding," Joel wrote.

Those who already had tickets for the event won't need to do anything to get a refund. Concert organizers say that charges will be automatically processed back to the original payment used for purchase.