Boil advisory issued in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton residents are being advised to boil their drinking water after the city says severe rainfall and flooding contaminated a pump station.

In a post to social media Sunday, Tremonton City says they received multiple reports of dirty water, later identifying mud and sediment that had built up in a pump house following heavy rains and flooding in the area.

The pump house has since been taken offline and bacterial samples have been taken for laboratory analysis. The city says they are awaiting the results of that analysis. They also say the water distribution system has been flushed, using water from fire hydrants.

Residents are advised to bring water to a boil for at least one minute before consuming, such as for cooking, drinking, washing dishes, or brushing teeth. Residents are also advised to flush every cold and hot water tap used for drinking or bathing for three-to-five minutes and to empty any water in appliance service lines.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.