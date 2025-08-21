Box Elder County Fair honor Tremonton officers killed during centennial anniversary

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The Centennial anniversary of the Box Elder County fair and rodeo happening Wednesday at the county fairgrounds.

And to begin the rodeo there was a special tribute to the officers who were killed and wounded Sunday.

It was a sobering and solemn tribute to the fallen officers; two riderless horses entered the Box Elder County rodeo Arena in silence.

Rodeo chairman Brent Rose says there was never a question that this was going to happen.

“So we hope that we can do our best to pay tribute…to do justice to them, as well as carry on the tradition of this great rodeo and this great fair and this great county.”

The evening began a few hours earlier with the traditional parade in Tremonton that also featured two, riderless horses.

They were guided by two children of fallen Sgt. Lee Sorensen.

Box Elder County Commissioner Tyler Vincent says this parade may have been needed more than ever.

“When something like this happens, it’s a struggle and it’s hard and it cuts all of us to the bone.”

But Vincent says events and celebrations like this are also the necessary first steps for this community to begin to recover.

“That’s why this fair and rodeo and this parade is gonna be big," said Vincent. "It’s where we unite together and that we mend and that we heal together and we start that process.”

“These officers, Sgt, Sorenson, and Estrada will never be forgotten. We will always remember them and their sacrifice and the love they have for this community.”

Part of that healing process will continue this weekend at the Box Elder County rodeo.

They have a patriot salute set for Saturday, where dozens of pipers & drummers will be playing Amazing Grace in honor of the officers killed and wounded.