Lane closures to heavily impact weekend travel through Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Drivers are being warned to avoid the heavily-traveled route on Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon over the weekend as a paving project is set to impact traffic.

Beginning as early as 7 p.m. Friday, eastbound lanes of the highway will be reduced to one lane in both directions from the mouth of the canyon to Mountain Dell Reservoir, and starting at 10:30 p.m. for westbound traffic.

The same lane closings and times will also be in effect on Saturday.

With many events planned this weekend in the Park City area, the Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use Provo Canyon or I-84 as alternate routes.

“We know construction isn’t easy, and want everyone to enjoy their time off and have a relaxing weekend,” said UDOT Traveler Information Director Becky Parker. “So plan ahead, leave early or take the alternate routes so that you don’t feel rushed or stressed while driving up to Park City.”