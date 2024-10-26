Hyrum homes evacuated after resident finds possible military ordnance buried on property

HYRUM, Utah — Cache County Sheriff's Office is working with Hill Air Force Base ordnance disposal team to safely handle a possible military ordnance found buried in a local resident's property.

After responding, deputies confirmed the object's appearance suggesting it could be military ordnance and notified Hill Air Force Base officials.

Deputies evacuated nearby homes as a precaution as the Hill Air Force Base's explosive ordnance disposal team is on the scene to manage the item's safe removal and disposal.

Residents are asked to avoid the immediate area in the meantime. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.