Cache County Sheriff searching for man missing since mid-July

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff's Office is now asking for help in locating a missing person they say hasn't been seen since the middle of July.

David Allan Roe, a 48-year-old has been missing since July 15 when he was last seen in Salt Lake City giving food and money to the homeless. It isn't clear why authorities have waited until now to ask for the public's help in the search.

Roe's vehicle was found near Hardware Ranch in Blacksmith Fork Canyon on July 18 with a flat tire. The sheriff's office says despite extensive search efforts, there has been no sign of him.

"We are doing everything we can to find David and we are hopeful that the community can help us bring him home safely," stated Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi in a press release. "If you know anything, even the smallest detail, please come forward."

Anyone with information regarding David's current location are asked to call the Cache County Sheriff's Office at 435-755-1152. You can also submit tips online at cachesheriff.gov.