Cathedral of Madeleine in Salt Lake City holds special service honoring Pope Francis

SALT LAKE CITY — People around the world are grieving the death of Pope Francis. He was the first Latin American Catholic pontiff and passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

People here in Utah are also feeling the Pope’s loss and hosted a special mass in his memory on Tuesday at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in downtown Salt Lake City.

"It feels wonderful that so many people had a lot of gratitude to him and came to say our goodbye,” said Gail Lopez.

She was one of more than 400 people who attended the special mass. After seeing the Pope’s public appearance on Sunday for Easter, Lopez said his passing came as a shock.

"Brought tears to my eyes, and we're going to miss him very much," she said.

Bishop Solis, deacons, priests and other members of the Catholic Diocese came together to pray for Pope Francis.

“Think of it as how you would pray for a family member that died,” explained Father Martin Diaz, the pastor and director of the Cathedral of the Madeline.

People with heavy hearts filled the pews. There was also a procession, songs, readings and prayers for the Pope.

"I think we all come together in times like this,” said Maria Albanese, who was also in attendance.

People also reflected on what the Pope means to them. Father Diaz said he saw Pope Francis when he was in Rome for Pope Benedict's funeral in 2023.

"The Catholics call him Holy Father. I think he is a Holy person, person who radiated that love of God, and Father, that figure like a father takes care of the family," he said.

Pope Francis holds a special place in people's hearts.

“He was my favorite pope,” said Albanese. “Pope Francis was just amazing in all aspects."

Catholics hope to carry his values forward.

“He left us with a lot of hope,” said Lopez.