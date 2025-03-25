Watch Now
Centerville road closed following construction damage to gas line

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The intersection of 4th West and Parrish Lane in Centerville, Utah, is closed in all directions as crews work to repair a damaged gas line.

Crews have been working through the night to repair the damage caused by a construction company that was burrowing into a ditch. Officials tell FOX 13 News crews hit a 4-inch gas line and out of safety concerns they shut down the intersection.

Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening for the intersection, and while there is no threat to the general public, and no evacuation orders have been put into place, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

