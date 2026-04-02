Charges filed for 14-year-old in connection with fatal Ogden crash

OGDEN, Utah — Weber County Attorney's Office has announced charges against a 14-year-old juvenile after a fatal crash that killed two and injured more.

The juvenile is charged with murder, aggravated assault, theft by receiving a stolen operable motor vehicle, failing to respond to an officer's signal to stop, reckless endangerment and an accident involving property damage with knowledge of the accident.

Court documents state that the juvenile operated a stolen vehicle and fled from police. During the pursuit, they struck a police vehicle before later colliding with another vehicle traveling lawfully through an intersection. Two children in that vehicle were killed and other occupants were seriously injured.

'It's very painful': Community comes together to support Ogden family following tragedy

'It's very painful,' Community supports Ogden family following tragedy

Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred shared the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the family and community members impacted by this tragedy. We will pursue this case in court and remain committed to a fair and just process for all involved. We ask the public to refrain from speculation and to respect the privacy of the victims.”

Anyone with information relevant to the events surrounding the collision is urged to contact the Ogden Police Department at (801) 395-8221.