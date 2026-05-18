Living Traditions Festival marks 40th year of celebrating Utah’s diverse cultures

SALT LAKE CITY — The Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City celebrated its 40th year, and many feel the festival is an opportunity for Utahns to be introduced to over 90 different cultures. Organizers want these cultures to feel at home.

“I think there's a lot of misunderstanding — especially from folks outside of Utah — of who lives here, and there's actually a really rich immigrant and refugee population here,” said festival organizer Dawn Borchardt.

“Salt Lake City is actually just such an incredibly diverse place, and it's so critical to learn about other cultures to get to know your neighbors, to develop a sense of belonging in your city,” said Felicia Baca, the executive director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

Norma Carver with Oaxaca En Utah feels it’s important to share her culture with the people who live in Utah, even if that means sharing grasshopper tacos!

“I’m very proud of my culture, I’m proud of my customs, and I wanted to share the gastronomy that we have because it’s wonderful,” she said.

However, keeping the festival free for the public to enjoy is becoming more of a challenge, with rising costs and talks of budget cuts, so they’re hoping the people will help them keep this annual celebration accessible to all.

“We know that costs of everything are kind of rising right now... It's really critical to just keep this event free and open to the public for everybody,” Baca said. "The city is tightening its belt a little bit this year... We asked for donations from those people that can afford to help.”

Donations to the Salt Lake City Arts Council can be made at saltlakearts.org/donate.

“It is part of our core mission of the festival to be accessible for all communities here, and part of that accessibility is to keep it free,” Borchardt added.

Organizers feel these events are important to keep alive, especially with how heavy the outside world can feel.

“I think that learning about different cultures is kind of a lens for our own cultures and ways of understanding the world,” Baca said. "It's a tough world out there right now, and we need joyfulness and connecting and being kind, and this is what this festival is all about.”