Child airlifted following 'medical emergency' during practice at Henefer Town Park

HENEFER, Utah — The North Summit Fire Service District shared to social media that a child was airlifted for treatment following a medical emergency at Henefer Town Park on Tuesday night.

According to the post, the North Summit Fire DIstrict was notified around 5 p.m. that a child had been hit with a baseball during practice in the park.

Before crews arrived at the scene, a coach had started CPR on the child, which NSFD said "made a critical difference."

"We want to recognize the coach who stepped forward and immediately began CPR. This incident is an important reminder of why CPR and AED training are so valuable in our community. When cardiac arrest occurs, the actions taken by bystanders before first responders arrive can make the difference between life and death." — North Summit Fire Service District

The post shared that a defibrillation shock was administered to the child, which restored their pulse. They were then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital by University of Utah AirMed.