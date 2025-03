EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A child was flown to the hospital Sunday evening after falling out of a second-story window in Eagle Mountain.

Police said the 5-year-old fell out of the window while playing with friends. It happened in the Brylee Farms neighborhood around 6 p.m.

The child suffered injuries to their head, leg and hip. They were taken to the hospital via helicopter. Their exact condition is not known.

