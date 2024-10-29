City of Draper launches new 'Adopt a Storm Drain' program to combat flooding

DRAPER, Utah — The City of Draper Tuesday announced a new program they are launching to combat localized flooding issues that have impacted other Utah cities.

"A rainy day is the perfect time to check the storm drains around your property to see how they are flowing," the city wrote in a press release.

According to the city rain and snowmelt wash everything on city streets and paved surfaces down storm drains, flowing directly into creeks, streams, rivers, and lakes. And during the rain and snow, the city says residents can be on the watch for storm drains clogged with leaves, grass, trash, and other debris to prevent localized flooding.

The 'Adopt a Storm Drain'program asks residents and businesses to "adopt" a storm drain in the city and work to keep it clear of debris. Residents can see the number of storm drains still available and where they are on an online map here.

Once a resident or business signs up for the program, volunteers are asked to check their adopted drains once a month and before and after every storm. Reports from volunteers also help stormwater personnel address issues faster.

Currently, there are more than 3,500 storm drains in Draper. Interested people can select available drains and submit brief applications for adoption.