Clearfield Police Department responds to viral video of pedestrian's arrest

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A YouTube video of an arrest in Clearfield over the summer is going viral, with some people accusing the officer of misconduct.

The video was posted Sunday by "The Civil Rights Lawyer" and already has 294,000 views.

The video includes the officer's bodycam footage from July 25. The officer saw a man walking in a "non-lit closed business area" and asked him to stop, according to a press release responding to the video.

The department said the officer asked the man to stop multiple times, but did not. He also allegedly refused to provide identification "as required under Utah Code Annotated 77-7-15," according to officials.

Police said the man resisted arrest after refusing to show his ID.

The YouTuber noted that the man in question is a Special Needs athlete and medalist. However, Clearfield PD's statement said the officer did not recognize the man's behavior as being possibly disability-related, and he instead interpreteted it as possible intoxication or "unusual conduct."

The officer told the man he was stopping him for jaywalking. Monday's statement from the department added that the man was walking in an area that's known for criminal activity.

While Monday's announcement said their internal review deemed the use of force as justified, police admitted that it was not perfect.

"The department acknowledges that this incident could have been resolved differently, and we extend our sympathies to those affected by this incident," they said in Monday's statement. "Adjustments to training, behavior, and evaluations are made promptly following the careful review of cases or of concerning conduct captured on body-worn cameras and other recording devices."

The YouTuber who posted the video said charges against the man have been dropped.