Community vigil honors life of 15-year-old Bingham High School student killed in home explosion

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Just days after 15-year-old Logan Hansen was killed in a home explosion in South Jordan, hundreds of people gathered to remember and honor his life.

Students, friends, family and loved ones circled around the 'B' outside of Bingham High School Friday night

With candles in hand, plenty of tears were shed as stories were shared.

"He was a great, great, boy, I love him very much," said Josh Hansen, Logan's father. "I am very honored you all came out here tonight to help me with me son."

Logan's two sisters, Dakota and Jersey also spoke in front of the crowd, getting emotional describing what their brother meant to them.

"I just want to say I love my brother, and he died a hero," Dakota said.

Through the tears were some lighter moments.

"He would always just send me the random videos and they were so funny but they were so stupid and didn't make any sense, I'm really going to miss those," Jersey said.

Joaquin Hernandez shared some of the best memories he had with his friend, Logan. That included the first time they met.

"I met Logan in sixth grade and I met him because of a staring contest, it doesn't make sense but it did to us," said Hernandez.

While he touched on times they would play Minecraft together, Hernandez also spoke about the impact Logan made on his life.

"He was always there when I was having a bad time, he would hear me out," said Hernandez.

Logan's older brother, Jordan Hansen, spoke about the excitement finding out he was going to be big brother when Logan was born.

"It was a privilege and an honor to grow up with him and kind of be that big brother for him," Jordan said.

Jordan even shared the pranks he would pull on his younger brother.

"One time we had a staircase, and I would put hangers in his shirt while he was wearing it and I would hang him on the staircase and he would laugh about it," Jordan said.

During the vigil, those who attended were able to write down treasured memories they shared with Logan.

As the event wrapped up, a moment of silence was held. Blue glowsticks and cell phones, some of which were shining blue light as well were held up in the air. We are told blue was Logan's favorite color.

"I'm going to miss him so much, I love you Logan," Josh said.

On Thursday, local fire investigators determined the cause of the house explosion to be from a natural gas leak.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the incident.

A team of investigators with the NTSB are headed to the scene and expected to arrive on Saturday.