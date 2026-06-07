Crews battle Stillwater Fire near Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A new wildfire started late Sunday morning south of Saratoga Springs, just one day after another brush fire was contained nearby.

The new fire, dubbed the Stillwater Fire, is currently estimated between 15 and 20 acres and still growing. It's burning at the base of Israel Canyon, west of Fox Hollow Park, and moving further west.

No homes are currently threatened, but Saratoga Springs Fire & Rescue is asking the public to avoid the area. Aircraft are en route to assist, so they ask the public to avoid flying any drones near the area.

While the cause remains under investigation, Utah Fire Info says it is human-caused.

This fire comes one day after crews worked to contain the Glambert Lane fire, which burned over 170 acres Saturday, prompting evacuations from nearby homes.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as we learn more.