SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A brush fire that broke out on the north side of Lake Mountain west of the Latter-Day Saints temple, has caused a nearby street to be under evacuation Saturday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Saratoga Springs street under evacuation after brush fire breaks out:

As of 3:52 p.m., Mahogany Street is under evacuation; it is not known how many, if any, other structures are threatened at this time.

The size of the brush fire is also not confirmed at this time. Officials ask the public to avoid Mahogany Street at this time.



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