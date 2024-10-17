Crews pulled from Yellow Lake Fire due to storms

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews fighting the Yellow Lake Fire will not be on the line tonight due to incoming weather and reduced fire activity. The fire has currently burned 33,038 acres and is only 30% contained.

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest says their crews were pulled off the line Wednesday afternoon as a storm system passed through. Minimal rainfall and hail were reported over portions of the fire area. They add that as the weather permits, crews will continue to backhaul equipment such as pumps and hoses from the area.

Officials say that falling snag potential is something that crews are being cautioned about due to the precipitation. Falling snags are dead or burned trees at a higher risk of falling.

Operational tactics have primarily shifted from direct suppression to rehabilitation. Dozer lines are being groomed and upgraded with water bars to restore natural water flow. Handlines are also being improved to support proper drainage. Crews are ensuring existing culverts and water pathways on the south end of the fire perimeter are free and clear of obstructions.

One fire vehicle that was burned in the wildfire had to be towed from the area Wednesday. That vehicle was engulfed by flames last week on the east side of the fire. No firefighters were in the vicinity of the truck and no one was injured.

The next community meeting about the fire is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in Kamas. There they will discuss transitioning the fire back to local forest officials.