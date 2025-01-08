Dashcam video captures driver crossing into wrong lane in American Fork Canyon, causing rollover

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are trying to identify and locate a driver who crossed into the wrong lane in American Fork Canyon last month, causing an oncoming driver to swerve off the road and roll their car.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Dec. 13 shortly before 5 p.m. on State Route 92. The suspect was driving west when they crossed the center line of the two-lane highway.

The wrong-way driver forced the victim — traveling eastbound — to swerve right to avoid a head-on collision. They hit the embankment and rolled.

There were two people in the vehicle that rolled. The driver was unhurt, and the passenger sustained minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol said as of Tuesday, they are still trying to track down the wrong-way suspect who caused the crash. The license plate in the dashcam video (seen above) was not readable.

The driver could face charges if they are identified.