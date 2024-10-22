Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Davis County asking for public's help searching for missing K9 officer

Posted

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help finding one of their K9 officers who ran off Monday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the dog was outside their facility when he took off heading west towards trails and has been missing since 9:00 p.m. Deputies and Farmington Police have been looking for him ever since.

The dog's name is Kash, a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. Deputies say he is very friendly and would most likely want to play fetch, but is needed back.

Anyone in the Farmington area who sees Kash is asked to call dispatch at 801-451-4150.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere