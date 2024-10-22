Davis County asking for public's help searching for missing K9 officer

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help finding one of their K9 officers who ran off Monday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the dog was outside their facility when he took off heading west towards trails and has been missing since 9:00 p.m. Deputies and Farmington Police have been looking for him ever since.

The dog's name is Kash, a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. Deputies say he is very friendly and would most likely want to play fetch, but is needed back.

Anyone in the Farmington area who sees Kash is asked to call dispatch at 801-451-4150.