Deadly crash between car and train in Salt Lake City under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are at the scene of a deadly crash between a car and a train. The crash happened Thursday morning near 1700 South and 700 West.

According to police, the car involved in the crash caught on fire following the collision. The driver, who hasn't been named, was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

The Salt Lake City Police Department's major crash team is responding to the area. What led up to the crash is still unknown.

Currently, traffic on 700 West is blocked from 1700 South down to 1900 South. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.