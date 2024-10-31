Deadly semi crash leads to fire and closing of Eastbound Interstate 80

SALT LAKE CITY — A deadly crash has closed down all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 near where the interstate connects with State Route 201.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a semi-truck was heading eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 102 when it went into a curve and lost control. The truck would then hit the barrier and overturn.

The truck was hauling two trailers filled with sand at the time of the collision.

The truck caught on fire and the driver is dead according to officials. No other vehicles were involved.

Eastbound I-80 is closed and all eastbound traffic is being diverted to State Route 201. The left lane of the westbound side of the interstate is also closed due to debris.

Officials tell FOX 13 News that the cleanup and closures are expected to last for another 4 hours.