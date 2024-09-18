Decades later, new Family Park opens in Lehi with something for every kid

LEHI, Utah — What is thought to be Utah County’s biggest playground is officially open in Lehi after what has seemed like a 20 year wait for local families.

“It's nice to have an area, it feels like, it really feels like a community,” said mom Lauren Call. “It's just nice to have everything in one spot. The whole city, I feel like, is here.”

There’s something for every kid at the new Family Park at 1999 North 600 East.

“We love that there's swings, because it seems like for a long time swings went away from playgrounds,” said mother Jessica Singh.

The concept for the all-abilities park came up two decades ago. The city finally opened the one-acre play space, which includes a 30-foot slide and massive splash pad. last Saturday.

“This has been something that has been asked for through our community," explained Lehi facilities director Stephen Marchbanks. "It wasn't even really having to be sold. We have neighboring cities that have nice amenities like this, and we just wanted to make sure that we at least match what they had.”

Even on a Wednesday the park was busy as the city tries to meet demand, and is still working to finalize what the park hours will be.

“This is a huge asset to the city," added Marchbanks. "This was a very large price tag that this came at, not only just the initial cost, but the maintenance for it, for the ongoing future.

"We want to make sure this lasts forever”

With a sensory garden and chart for non-verbal communication, Family Park is a place where everyone can have fun.

“When we say all abilities, we're not just talking about people with limited ability. We're talking about anybody we want. We want all people to be able to come here and gather and play,” Marchbanks said.

Moms like Singh appreciate the park's different features for different age-ranges.

“We need one this big for sure," she said of the park. "There's a million kids in this area, and, yeah, it's nice to have a whole place where you can spend hours.”

Lehi Family Park is currently open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until sunset, while Sunday hours are still to be determined. The park will not be open on Sunday, Sept. 18.