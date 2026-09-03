Dolly Parton corn maze set to pay tribute to legend at Cornbelly's in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Utahns will get their chance to celebrate fall and an American legend, all in one place this season.

Popular fall destination Cornbelly's will open its Spanish Fork location on Friday, introducing guests to its brand-new maze featuring country music icon Dolly Parton, who died last week at the age of 80.

The park's mazes are made up of more than a million sunflowers, but the Dolly version will be special, as it is one of 20 designed for farms across the U.S. by Utahn Brett Herbst.

“We are beyond humbled to honor Dolly’s legacy, joining the world in mourning the

passing of a true American treasure,” said Herbst. “Dolly's impact on the world and her love for farming is immeasurable, and our corn maze tributes now take on new meaning and significance, as we honor her and her beloved Imagination Library.”

Drone video below shows construction of Dolly corn maze:

Dolly Parton corn maze at Cornbelly's

Along with the corn maze, the park will put on a fireworks and light show honoring Parton, and Cornbelly's will hold a special Dolly Day on Sept. 25, with a portion of proceeds going to the Imagination Library, which will hold storytelling times throughout the season.

The park will also feature an interactive game with Dolly trivia.

Orem family remembers Dolly Parton’s lasting gift to dying fan:

Orem family remembers Dolly Parton’s lasting gift to dying fan

The maze will also be available to explore at the Cornbelly's location at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, which opens on Sept. 21.