Domestic violence call leads to deadly Salt Lake City police shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One 42-year-old man is dead following a domestic violence call in Salt Lake City that escalated to two officers firing their weapons. The name of the deceased has not been released as officials work to notify their next-of-kin.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, at 12:13 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home near Judith Street and Hudson Avenue for a reported domestic violence situation. The caller told dispatchers that her ex-husband, a 42-year-old man, was breaking into her home in violation of a court-issued protective order.

Investigators say the woman told dispatchers that the man had previously threatened to kill her and was inside the residence. The woman and two children, both teenagers, reportedly hid inside a bedroom while on the phone with officials.

At one point, the caller reported smelling gasoline, though the source of that smell remains under investigation.

Officers entered the home, and two officers discharged their firearms. While officers and paramedics worked to provide aid, the man would pass away. The woman and two children were uninjured.

“We also want to recognize the emergency call taker in this case, who did a remarkable job under a lot of pressure,” said Chief Redd. “Their professionalism and calmness during this critical incident exemplify the outstanding teamwork we share with our partners at SLC911.”

The two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is protocol during Officer Involved Critical Incident investigations. The Unified Police Department will be leading the investigation.