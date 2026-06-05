Downtown Farmer's Market pushes on despite Pioneer Park construction

SALT LAKE CITY — Many Salt Lake City residents will tell you that the unofficial start of summer is when the Downtown Farmer's Market opens. Saturday kicks off the market's 35th year at Pioneer Park, and despite the current construction, officials say it is all systems go.

Don’t let the construction keep you away is the word from the Downtown Alliance, which admits there's likely to be a few challenges regarding access and parking. And even though one vendor will be noticeably absent this year, everyone involved expects this year’s market to be as big or better than ever.

The market has changed considerably over the years, starting with five vendors in 1992 to 300 this summer. But market director Carly Gillespie said one constant remains.

“Everything is made, raised and grown within 250 miles of our market," she said.

Construction began earlier this year on a long-planned renovation of Pioneer Park that will add a pavilion, accessible playground, promenade, and mist fountain plaza. Despite the possible mess, most everyone will be back where they've always been during the summer.

But after 28 years, Jorge Fiero and his Rico Brands Food tent will not be at the market. Fiero began in 1997, selling pinto beans out of his vintage Chevy pickup. It helped springboard Rico into a well-known local brand.

"You know, like everything else, everything has a beginning, and everything has an end," said Fiero, who is looking to spend more time with family and is on the verge of going national, as he's in talks with Costco to carry his food.

Fiero is definitely not retiring, though. In fact, he remains a farmer's market board member.

“To keep on letting those people know that the same way that I took advantage of this, they can do it as well," he said.

Fiero shared how the board is serious about the makeup of vendors who appear at the market.

“We are very serious as a board," he said, "who comes in as a vendor, and who puts the time into it.”