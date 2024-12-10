Dramatic transformation of 200 South in Salt Lake City finally opens

SALT LAKE CITY — After two years of construction, the busiest bus corridor in all of Utah has finally opened, with 200 South in Salt Lake City showing off its dramatic transformation.

“I know I speak for many of the businesses here along second South when I say these past couple of years... definitely been challenging," said Bar-X and Beer Bar owner Duncan Burrell.

Burrell couldn’t be happier that the project is done.

“We cannot wait for the future," he said, "and for the continued growth around what we feel anyway is the heart of downtown: second and second.”

The street now features the city’s first exclusive bus lane, upgraded bus stops and ten bus routes that allow people to travel from the UTA FrontRunner to the University of Utah.

“This is the example of what a city can look like where it thrives with transportation, economy, education and residential connections,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Each hour, 34 buses will come through 200 South, but the improvements aren't reserved for those who use public transportation.

“They've added enhanced crosswalks, a high comfort bike lane that are also ... protected at intersections,” the mayor added.

Mendenhall said the city's intersections are now safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“What we've accomplished here on second South is part of a larger vision to make downtown a place where you don't always need a car in your life,” she said.

With the holiday season in full swing, Burrell hopes businesses like his will thrive now that it’s easy to access everything on second South.

“We're planning to be here on second South for a long time to come," said Burrell, "and with these beautiful improvements, it's our deepest hope at Beer Bar and Bar-X that us and our neighbors here at second are set up to grow our businesses and our communities.”