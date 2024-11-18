Driver at large after man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A driver fled the scene Sunday night after allegedly hitting a man crossing the street and leaving him to die.

Live video below shows scene of fatal hit-and-run in West Valley City:

The man was crossing the intersection at 1940 West and 3500 South just after 8:15 p.m. when he was hit. Police said the unidentified man died of his injuries.

It's not known if the man was in the crosswalk when he was hit.

While the driver in a black car left the scene after the accident, police said they have leads on their whereabouts.

As of 9 p.m., 3500 South is closed from the area near Redwood Road to 2200 West.