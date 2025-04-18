Driver in critical condition after major crash in South Jordan, no other injuries

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One person is in critical condition after multiple vehicles crashed at Redwood Road in South Jordan, no other injuries were reported.

Closures are expected to last until 10:00 p.m.

Police confirmed a truck, hauling a trailer, was traveling northbound on Redwood Road and struck a pickup truck that was turning left onto 9800 South traveling eastbound.

The truck and trailer had multiple occupants, though police say that everyone was okay.

The pickup truck had a single occupant who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.