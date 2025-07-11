Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vandalism fire causes damage to Timpanogos High School football field

Fire causes damage to football field at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Wednesday, July 9, 2025
OREM, Utah — What might have been intended to be a simple rivalry prank has caused serious damage to the football field at Timpanogos High School in Orem.

A large burn scar was discovered by school officials Thursday morning, situated directly on the team's Timberwolf logo at midfield of its on-campus stadium.

The Alpine School District is still determining the extent of the damage the fire caused, but said the vandalism is significant and would take resources to get the field repaired.

District officials are working with police to help identify any suspects connected to the vandalism.

