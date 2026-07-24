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Driver injured after parade float detaches from truck pulling it in Ogden

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UDOT
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OGDEN, Utah — A driver is injured following a parade float in Ogden detaching from the truck that was pulling it, and it crashed into a car.

Watch Live: Parade float detaches from truck in Ogden

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News they are assisting Ogden police with the crash response. It happened as a truck pulling the float was going eastbound on 31st Street.

Troopers say the trailer wasn't properly attached and came disconnected, rolling into a Honda sedan that was stopped on the I-15 north off-ramp. The driver of the Honda was struck in the head by the trailer's tongue.

That driver was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

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