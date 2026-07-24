Murray man arrested after allegedly getting ride to pick up child victim

MURRAY, Utah — A Murray man is facing rape of a child charges after police say he convinced a 12-year-old to take the FrontRunner train and got a ride from his mother to pick up the victim.

James Jayden Smith, 19, was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bail as investigators say he is currently on probation for similar charges.

Court documents submitted by Murray police reveal that the investigation started on Wednesday after patrol officers learned that the victim, a 12-year-old girl, had met Smith on Snapchat.

Investigators say that Smith coerced the victim to get on the FrontRunner train from her Clinton home and ride it to Murray Central Station to meet with him. Smith's mother allegedly gave him a ride to the station to pick up the victim and bring her to his home.

The victim told detectives that she and Smith had sex.

Police note that James Smith has a prior case that he was convicted of. The case had similar details, including meeting the victim on Snapchat and having them travel via train to meet him.

On Thursday, Smith was arrested at his home. When speaking to police, Smith admitted to meeting the victim on Snapchat and having his mother drive him to the train station to pick up the victim.

He also admitted that he had previously been convicted of similar charges and "should have known better."