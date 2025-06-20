Watch Now
Driver involved in fatal crash near Parleys Canyon identified

FOX 13 News
PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A driver killed Thursday morning after being ejected from a vehicle that plunged into a ravine off Interstate 215 has been identified.

Police identify Millcreek resident Colin Atherton, 27, as the driver who ejected after rolling down the ravine from the eastbound ramp to I-80 to I-215 Thursday morning.

What caused the driver to leave the road remains under investigation. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

