Duchesne County Treasurer arrested for allegedly misusing public funds

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office has arrested the treasurer for Duchesne City. Kimberly Kielbasa Hanson, 56, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly misusing public funds. She now faces 4 felony counts of misusing public funds under $5,000 and 2 counts of misusing public money more than $5,000.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the sheriff's office was first referred to the case by the Mayor of Duchesne City in August of 2024. The Mayor provided investigators with records from 2019 to 2024 when Hanson was the treasurer for the city and was in charge of payroll for city employees.

Investigators claim that records show during that time period, Hanson and several other employees were either not having deductions taken out of their checks, or were having a drastically small amount taken out that did not cover the cost of their medical benefits.

In October, detectives received records from the insurance company handling the benefits for Duchesne City following a search warrant being approved. Detectives say the records from the insurance company showed that each invoice sent to the city had been paid in full, even though the correct amount of funds to pay the invoice hadn't been withheld from the payroll.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, documents from the insurance company showed that the individuals involved had changed their coverages throughout the time period from 2019 to 2024. However, with each change in policy the amount needed to be held changed and the correct amounts to be withheld were put in wrong.

Detectives say that these errors allowed employees to get more money in their paychecks while still receiving their full medical benefits. Investigators say that during the 5 years they investigated Hanson received an extra $21,546.13 in her paycheck.

Investigators say they attempted multiple times to set up an interview with Hanson to ask about what had occurred. However, Hanson hired legal counsel, and the meeting was never set up.

Kimberly Hanson is now on paid administrative leave according to the city.