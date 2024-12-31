Watch Now
Early morning double-trailer fuel tanker crash temporarily closes road in Provo

UPDATE: As of 8:40 a.m. the road has been reopened.

University Avenue between Cougar Boulevard and Canyon Road in Provo is closed currently due to a double-trailer fuel tanker crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Provo Police stated on their social media pages that the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, the tanker was traveling southbound on University Avenue when it was struck by a Ford F150 that was traveling on Cougar Boulevard.

Police say they believe the F150 was running a red light at the time of the collision.

Following the initial collision, the tanker would collide with a smaller car pushing it into oncoming traffic. The tanker would also hit a lighted sign.

Provo police say no one was seriously injured in the crash and no gas was spilled.

University Avenue is expected to be closed for a brief period while the crash scene is cleaned.

