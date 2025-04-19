Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Taylorsville man with special needs

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Officials are asking the public for help locating a missing man from Taylorsville after he left medical care against medical advice without his medications Friday night.

Jeffrey Allen Picklesimer, 59, was last seen with Angela Galloway and was possibly driving a 2005 Silver Dodge Ram and may be in the Kearns area. He is 5 feet and 8 inches, has brown eyes and a shaved bald head.

Picklesimer has short-term memory issues.

Anyone who may has located Picklesimer is asked to contact Taylorsville police referencing case TY25-10661 by calling 801-840-4000

