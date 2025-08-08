Experimental plane conducts emergency landing at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah — Emergency crews say a small experimental aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Provo Airport due to a malfunction during flight.

Provo Fire and Rescue says the small plane took off from Spanish Fork airport, and shortly after takeoff, its landing gear fell off. The pilot planned to land back at Spanish Fork airport, but was instructed to go to Provo Airport because they have specialized equipment for this type of incident.

The pilot managed to land at Provo Airport and suffered no injuries. Officials say the plane was scratched up during the incident.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.