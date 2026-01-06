Peacekeeper in 'No Kings' protest shooting makes first court appearance

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of fatally shooting a bystander while acting as a peacekeeper at this summer's "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City made his first court appearance since being charged with manslaughter last month.

While standing next to his attorney Tuesday inside the Third Judicial District courtroom, Matthew Alder remained silent, only saying his name when asked by the judge.

During the brief hearing, which lasted just over two minutes, Alder waived his right to a speedy trial, and a scheduling conference was set for March 20 before Judge Derek Williams.

Trent Nelson Matthew Scott Alder makes an appearance in Third District Court in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

Alder's appearance was the first time he was seen publicly since the June 14 incident, in which he is accused of shooting fashion designer Afa Ah Loo while serving as security during the event. An investigation into the shooting claims that Alder fired his 9mm handgun at a man holding an AR-15 rifle at the downtown protest, only to strike Ah Loo in the process.

Nearly six months after the shooting, Alder was charged with second-degree felony manslaughter on Dec. 3. The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office acknowledged that Alder had been cooperating with the investigation and was only issued a summons following charges being filed against him.

The man with the rifle, identified as Arturo Gamboa, was also hit during the shooting and suffered minor injuries.

Gamboa was not charged for his involvement during the shooting due to Utah's open carry laws, which gave him the right to have the rifle.