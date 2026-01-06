Suspects at large, Lehi man in hospital after being run over while trying to stop theft

LEHI, Utah — A man is in the hospital as police search for the suspects who they say dragged him behind a vehicle after he attempted to stop a robbery at a local hobby shop.

Mark Willson works at A Mad Mans Hobby in Lehi.

“He's a character. He likes to joke around,” said Teresa Mott, the owner. “He loves helping customers. I mean, he's just a great employee.”

Mott said two people who appeared quite young walked into the store.

“They came in, purchased a part, then proceeded just to look around the store, which is normal,” Mott said. "And then the female left and held the door while the male grabbed a $1,000 car kit and walked out the door, and I turned to Mark, I says, 'Hey, they just stole that,' and so he followed them out."

Teresa Mott

The suspects' alleged black truck was parked out front with another car behind it.

“He went to go tell them, 'Hey, we know you stole that. Come back in or give me the item,'” explained Shellie Vincent, Willson's stepdaughter. "He saw backup lights and he grabbed onto the tailgate to jump up so he did not get smashed in between the two vehicles… They sped off with him on the truck.”

At one point, the truck stopped, and Willson tried to get off.

“As he was coming down, they took off again, and it caught his legs and pulled them into the wheel well,” Vincent said. "It makes me sick. I don't know how anyone could do that.”

Teresa Mott

“I was looking up and down the road trying to find him,” Mott said. "One of the witnesses came up to me and says, 'Hey, you know, he's down the road,' and I looked down the road about 400 yards, and he was just lying there.”

“He sat up, well, tried to sit up — he realized his legs were backwards,” Vincent said.

Willson has been in the hospital since then. He needs multiple surgeries and still has a long way to go.

“He has two broken legs… he has a right broken arm, as well as his nose and facial bones,” Vincent said.

Mott said the store is doing what they can to get by, but it doesn’t feel the same.

“I miss him terribly and wish him the best of luck,” she said through tears.

“He wishes that they would just turn themselves in,” Vincent said. "It’s not worth it. That item was not worth almost taking a life.”

According to Lehi Police, the suspects have not been found, and they are asking anyone who has any information or surveillance footage to contact them immediately.

The family started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills.