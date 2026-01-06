Salt Lake City International ranked in Top 10 worldwide for punctuality in 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City International Airport is being recognized by an aviation analytics firm for being one of the top ten most punctual large airports in the world. Cirium listed Salt Lake City International as the 7th most on-time large airport worldwide.

According to the firm, the On-Time Performance Review is in its 17th year and analyzes flight data from over 600 real-time sources, including airlines, airports, global distribution systems, and civil aviation authorities. An independent board of aviation industry veterans then provides oversight and guidance for the review.

Airport punctuality, according to Cirium, is measured by flights departing within 14:59 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

Cirium says that in their review of Salt Lake City International's 243,848 flights, 85.04% of them departed within the on-time window. Copenhagen Airport came in 8th place, right behind Salt Lake City International at 84.72%.

The best large airport worldwide, according to the review, is Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, which is based in Chile. The review found that of its 153,326 total flights, 87.04% of them departed on time.

Here is the top ten large airports in regards to on on-time departures:



Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport Riyadh King Khalid International Airport Mexico City Benito Juarez International Airport Honolulu International Airport Oslo Gardermoen Airport Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport Salt Lake City International Airport Copenhagen Airport Doha Hamad International Airport Stockholm Arlanda Airport

In regard to the top airlines in terms of punctuality, Cirium says Delta Airlines was the best of the North American Category. They registered an 80.90% on-time arrival rate. In the global category, the top airline was Aeromexico with a 90.02% on-time arrival.

You can find the firm's full report here.