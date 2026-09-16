Families turn to free events as fall arrives in Davis County

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — As fall approaches families across Davis County are finding plenty of affordable ways to spend time together.

From community festivals and art programs to hiking trails and birdwatching opportunities, local organizations say they're focused on providing activities that won't strain family budgets.

For Davis County resident Liesl Baldwin, that's been a welcome surprise.

After recently moving from Utah County, Baldwin said she's noticed more free and accessible events available for families with young children.

"My kids are little so free activities are awesome because little things rock their world," Baldwin said.

Tourism leaders say affordability is becoming increasingly important for residents looking for entertainment and recreation.

According to Megan Christensen, tourism marketing manager for Discover Davis, the county offers a variety of budget-friendly opportunities, including miles of hiking trails and popular birdwatching locations.

"I think everybody is looking for affordable things. Times are tough, and if you can get something that's free or a lot cheaper, put those expenses towards something else. People are looking for that," Christensen said.

One of those opportunities is the Freedom's Light Festival in Bountiful.

The free, three-day festival features 50 interactive stations, each highlighting different aspects of American history and culture.

Dalane England, chair of the Freedom's Light Foundation, said the event was designed to help people learn through hands-on experiences.

"I wanted a way to teach students how to love it and engage in it through activities and experiences rather than sitting at a desk and reading a book," England said.

Nearby, the Bountiful Davis Arts Center is also working to make arts and culture accessible to the community.

Executive Director Sarina Ehrgott said the center is the only free exhibition space in Davis County and regularly hosts free family art nights, and will soon offer tours and other community events.

"There's so many families around Davis County, and it's nice to be able to offer people a space to come and look at art for free and talk about art," Ehrgott said.

For Baldwin and her family, those opportunities have helped create a stronger sense of community.

"I've never been to anything where it wasn't more like a for-profit event," Baldwin said. "Overall we're just really impressed that everyone is a good community in Davis County."

As families begin planning their fall schedules, community leaders hope residents will take advantage of the many free and low-cost activities available throughout the county.